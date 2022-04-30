How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Lacrosse

No. 9 Yale hosts No. 12 Harvard in an Ivy League showdown.

In the regular-season finale for the two Ivy League rivals, No. 9 Yale hosts No. 12 Harvard with both teams ranking in the top-12 for the first time in years at Reese Stadium on Saturday.

In their first matchup since the 2019 season, the Bulldogs have won two straight over the Crimson and are a perfect 6-0 at home this season. Harvard and Yale are one of five teams who are 3-2 in Ivy League play this season, with the conference regular-season title up for grabs.

Harvard at Yale

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

In a 20-13 victory over Quinnipiac on Tuesday night, Yale junior attackman Matt Brandau scored seven goals and a total of 11 points, setting a new career-high for points in a game. Along with Brandau's historic performance, freshman Leo Johnson added a career-high five assists.

As for the Crimson, they pulled off an upset of No. 3 Princeton by a final score of 19-16 last weekend. Harvard’s young guns led the way with freshman Miles Botkiss’s four goals along with hat tricks from Sam King and Andrew Perry pacing Harvard.

With a five-way tie in the Ivy League standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Harvard and Yale have plenty to play for on Saturday.

