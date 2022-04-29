Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh at Loyola in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lehigh and Loyola wrap up the regular season on Friday in Baltimore.

With both sides wrapping up the regular season and conference play, Lehigh heads to Baltimore to take on Loyola on Friday night, with the Greyhounds looking to jump back into the top 25. After dropping back-to-back games to ranked opponents in Boston University and Georgetown, the Greyhounds got back in the win column with an overtime victory over Colgate last Saturday.

How to Watch Lehigh at Loyola Today

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Lehigh at Loyola on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In the 11-10 win for Loyola, Greyhounds forward Evan James scored the game’s last three goals after Loyola trailed 10-8 with 7:33 remaining in regulation. James sent the game into overtime, then his diving score in the extra period lifted the Greyhounds to victory on a pass from Aiden Olmstead. James finished with four goals, while Olmstead had five points in the win.

As for Lehigh, the Mountain Hawks went toe-to-toe with No. 15 Boston University but their comeback bid fell short when the Terriers scored the game-winner with five seconds remaining. The win secures the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League tournament for BU, while Lehigh can still clinch the second seed and bye into the Patriot League semifinals with a win over Loyola on Friday.

