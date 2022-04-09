Loyola looks to stay hot when it travels to Annapolis on Saturday for a college lacrosse contest.

After winning four of its last five games, Loyola (4-5) is starting to gain momentum as they travel to Annapolis for a Saturday afternoon clash with Navy (6-4) in Patriot League play.

The Greyhounds have won five of their last six contests against the Midshipmen, including a 16-9 victory in the matchup last season.

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Navy Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

After trading goals early on, the Greyhounds went on a 14-2 run in a 16-8 victory over Holy Cross last weekend. Joey Kamish and Kevin Lindley each scored four goals apiece in the win, which saw Loyola improve to 3-1 in Patriot League play this season.

As for the Midshipman, they saw their winning streak snapped by No. 13 Boston University in a 17-9 loss in their last game action. BU opened the game by scoring eight unanswered goals by six different players, controlling play for the entire afternoon. Jon Jarosz, Nick Cole, and Dane Swanson scored two goals apiece to lead Navy in the loss.

Loyola will look to stay hot against its Patriot League rivals in Annapolis on Saturday.

