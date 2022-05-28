Maryland vs. Princeton stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Princeton in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seeded Terps look to reach second-straight national championship game.

After avenging last season's loss in the national championship against Virginia, top-seeded Maryland attempts to reach its second-straight title game when it faces No. 5 seed Princeton in Saturday's semifinals.

The undefeated Terps are on a mission to right last season's wrong when they fell to Virginia in the title game, making it look easy against the Cavs in the quarterfinals with an 18-9 victory. Maryland is now 16-0 this season, taking down Vermont in the first round en route to a semifinal appearance.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Princeton Today

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Maryland vs. Princeton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

As for Princeton, the Tigers booked their first trip to the national semifinals since 2004 with a 14-10 victory over Ivy League rival Yale in the quarterfinals. Princeton went on a 7-0 run in the first half to build its lead and held off several Bulldogs' comeback attempts to earn a win.

Earlier this season, Maryland defeated Princeton in College Park by a final score of 15-10 in a competitive battle. Despite 19 saves in net from Tigers goalie Erik Peters, Maryland, led by star Logan Wisnauskas with six points on four goals and two assists, still managed to pull away.

Maryland will continue its dominant run through the NCAA Tournament when it faces Princeton in Hartford, Connecticut, in Saturday's semifinals matchup.

