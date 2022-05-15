How to Watch Maryland vs Vermont in Men's College Lacrosse

After winning a play-in game to advance to the round of 16, Vermont will take on the top seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament when they travel to College Park to face Maryland on Sunday.

The Terps were undefeated in the regular season and won the Big Ten Conference Tournament, entering the NCAA Tournament as the top-ranked team in the nation. In the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland easily captured its fourth conference championship with a 17-7 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten title game.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Vermont Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Leading the way for No. 1 Maryland in the conference championship game was tournament MVP Logan Wisnauskas, who recorded seven points on four goals and three assists.

As for Vermont, they have now won ten games in a row after capturing the American East Conference championship and dismantling Manhattan by a final score of 15-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the Catamounts' first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Although Vermont is red-hot, the Catamounts will have their work cut out for them against the juggernaut Terps on Sunday.

