Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs Vermont in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seed Maryland begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday.

After winning a play-in game to advance to the round of 16, Vermont will take on the top seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament when they travel to College Park to face Maryland on Sunday.

The Terps were undefeated in the regular season and won the Big Ten Conference Tournament, entering the NCAA Tournament as the top-ranked team in the nation. In the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland easily captured its fourth conference championship with a 17-7 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten title game.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Vermont Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Maryland vs. Vermont on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Leading the way for No. 1 Maryland in the conference championship game was tournament MVP Logan Wisnauskas, who recorded seven points on four goals and three assists.

As for Vermont, they have now won ten games in a row after capturing the American East Conference championship and dismantling Manhattan by a final score of 15-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the Catamounts' first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Although Vermont is red-hot, the Catamounts will have their work cut out for them against the juggernaut Terps on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Maryland vs. Vermont

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch the Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars

By Alex Barth12 seconds ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland vs Vermont in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar12 seconds ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
atalanta
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs Atalanta in Canada

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
everton
Premier League

How to Watch Everton vs Brentford

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy