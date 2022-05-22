How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

Top-seeded Maryland look to avenge a national championship loss against Virginia when the two programs meet in the college lacrosse tournament today.

In a marquee quarterfinals matchup that features a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, No. 1 Maryland looks to avenge last season’s loss against unseeded Virginia on Sunday.

Last season, the Cavaliers won a thriller in the national championship game by a final score of 17-16 in an upset win over Maryland. The two sides also played earlier this regular season, with the Terps downing Virginia in a 23-12 blowout victory.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Today

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Maryland is a perfect 15-0 this season, earning the tournament’s top seed, and made it look easy against Vermont in the first round last weekend. The Terps scored nine consecutive goals in the first half, cruising to a 21-5 victory to earn a trip back to the quarterfinals.

As for Virginia, it continues to outperform expectations in the NCAA tournament, already upsetting No. 8 seed Brown in the first round. Last season, Virginia won the national championship as the fourth seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Maryland looks to stay undefeated and advance to the final four in a rematch against Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

