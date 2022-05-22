Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seeded Maryland look to avenge a national championship loss against Virginia when the two programs meet in the college lacrosse tournament today.

In a marquee quarterfinals matchup that features a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, No. 1 Maryland looks to avenge last season’s loss against unseeded Virginia on Sunday.

Last season, the Cavaliers won a thriller in the national championship game by a final score of 17-16 in an upset win over Maryland. The two sides also played earlier this regular season, with the Terps downing Virginia in a 23-12 blowout victory.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Today

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Maryland vs. Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Maryland is a perfect 15-0 this season, earning the tournament’s top seed, and made it look easy against Vermont in the first round last weekend. The Terps scored nine consecutive goals in the first half, cruising to a 21-5 victory to earn a trip back to the quarterfinals.

As for Virginia, it continues to outperform expectations in the NCAA tournament, already upsetting No. 8 seed Brown in the first round. Last season, Virginia won the national championship as the fourth seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Maryland looks to stay undefeated and advance to the final four in a rematch against Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Maryland vs. Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011910859h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar38 seconds ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Astros

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago0041614845h
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy