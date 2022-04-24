Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to snap a six-game losing streak on Sunday when it travels to rival Ohio State.

Michigan heads to Ohio State on Sunday looking to finally get back in the win column and get its first Big Ten win of the year.

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Ohio State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines won their first seven games of the year, but have fallen on tough times and lost their last six. The last two have been heartbreakers, as rallies against both Penn State and Rutgers came up short in one goal losses.

Sunday they will look to finish off their regular season with a big win against the rival Buckeyes. Ohio State, though, will be looking to send the Wolverines home with yet another loss as it goes for its ninth win of the year.

The Buckeyes had their two-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when they lost 19-12 to No. 1 Maryland.

The loss dropped them to 2-2 in the Big Ten and Sunday they will look too finish the conference season above .500.

Michigan and Ohio State is one of the biggest rivalries in all of college sports and it doesn't matter where the teams play, it is always a battle.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

