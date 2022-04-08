Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday when it travels to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions in a college lacrosse contest.

Michigan had a great start to the season as it won its first seven matches, but has since dropped its last four.

The Wolverines lost their last two non-conference matches against Harvard and No. 16 Notre Dame and then lost their first two Big Ten matches against Johns Hopkins and No. 1 Maryland.

The Wolverines have been better this year, but they are still showing that they just aren't ready to beat the top teams in the country.

Friday, though, they will look to get back into the win column against a Penn State team that has dropped five straight.

The Nittany Lions won their first match of the year against Lafayette and also have a 10-6 upset win against No. 5 Yale, but have lost their other eight matches.

The record is not what they were expecting, but five of their eight losses have come by two or fewer goals.

Despite the close matches, they are struggling to find ways to win, but Friday they hope a home game against an equally struggling Michigan team can get them back on track.

