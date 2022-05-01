No. 11 Duke hosts No. 19 North Carolina on Sunday in a huge ACC matchup.

With the regular season winding down in the ACC, one of the biggest rivalries in college sports renews, as No. 11 Duke hosts No. 19 North Carolina on Sunday.

The Blue Devils defense shut down the Tar Heels high powered offense in a 15-6 victory at UNC last month. Sophomore Brennan O’Neill scored a game-high seven goals in the win, while goaltender Mike Adler made 19 saves in net to lead Duke to an upset victory on the road.

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream North Carolina at Duke on fuboTV:

Most recently, the Blue Devils pulled off another upset win against No. 6 Virginia by a final score of 17-8. O’Neill once again led Duke on the scoreboard with eight points. The Blue Devils defense was stout as well, holding the Cavaliers to just eight goals.

As for the Tar Heels, they’ve dropped in the rankings as losers of three out of their last four contests, including a 12-5 defeat to No. 9 Notre Dame in their most recent action.

North Carolina now looks to return the favor by winning in enemy territory when it make the short trip to Durham to take on the Blue Devils.

