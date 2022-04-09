Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 Virginia looks to bounce-back from a stunning loss as it hosts North Carolina in a men's lacrosse contest.

After dropping in the rankings due to a stunning 17-13 loss to Richmond last week, No. 7 Virginia (7-2) will look to stay perfect in ACC play against No. 16 North Carolina (7-3) on Saturday.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream North Carolina at Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the first time in program history, the Spiders took down the mighty Cavaliers by a final score of 17-14 at Robins Stadium last Saturday afternoon. Virginia was led by Payton Cormier, who scored a game-high five goals, but it wasn’t enough as Richmond pulled off the upset.

Earlier this season, the Cavaliers and Tar Heels squared off in a game that eventually went Virginia’s way. The Cavaliers secured their third-straight win over the Tar Heels thanks to a five-goal third quarter, using a 6-1 advantage in the second half to take a 15-11 victory.

In their most recent game action, North Carolina fell to rival No. 15 Duke, with the Blue Devils dominating play throughout the contest in a 15-6 loss for the Tar Heels.

Virginia looks to get back in the win column at home against North Carolina on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
9
2022

North Carolina at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

New York Yankees
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macalusojust now
Richmond Raceway NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

By Phil Watsonjust now
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Stanford Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch Ohio State at Loyola Chicago in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childsjust now
Alabama Texas A&M Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during a break in the action against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montreal

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_17402139
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colgate at Army in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Primeira Liga

Tondela vs. Sporting Stream

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy