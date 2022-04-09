How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

No. 7 Virginia looks to bounce-back from a stunning loss as it hosts North Carolina in a men's lacrosse contest.

After dropping in the rankings due to a stunning 17-13 loss to Richmond last week, No. 7 Virginia (7-2) will look to stay perfect in ACC play against No. 16 North Carolina (7-3) on Saturday.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

For the first time in program history, the Spiders took down the mighty Cavaliers by a final score of 17-14 at Robins Stadium last Saturday afternoon. Virginia was led by Payton Cormier, who scored a game-high five goals, but it wasn’t enough as Richmond pulled off the upset.

Earlier this season, the Cavaliers and Tar Heels squared off in a game that eventually went Virginia’s way. The Cavaliers secured their third-straight win over the Tar Heels thanks to a five-goal third quarter, using a 6-1 advantage in the second half to take a 15-11 victory.

In their most recent game action, North Carolina fell to rival No. 15 Duke, with the Blue Devils dominating play throughout the contest in a 15-6 loss for the Tar Heels.

Virginia looks to get back in the win column at home against North Carolina on Saturday.

