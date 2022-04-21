North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina and Notre Dame face off in a top-20 college lacrosse matchup Thursday night.

In a matchup between two top-20 teams, No. 16 North Carolina heads to South Bend to take on No. 9 Notre Dame on Thursday, with the Irish riding a three-game winning streak.

Last season, the Tar Heels narrowly escaped with a 12-10 victory over Notre Dame in Chapel Hill. However, this season, North Carolina is only 1-3 in conference play compared to a 2-1 record for the Irish in ACC play.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Today

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream North Carolina vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last weekend, North Carolina won a thriller that came down to the wire against Syracuse 14-13. Chris Gray led the Tar Heels with the game-winner and a team-high six points. Following a game-tying goal by Lance Tillman, Gray’s game-winner hit the back of the net with 15 seconds remaining to seal the victory for UNC.

As for Notre Dame, it has won three-straight games, with its most recent win coming against Marquette by a final score of 18-8. Three Irish players registered five points in the win, led by Jake Taylor’s five goals and a 15-save performance by Liam Entenmann in goal.

With the regular season coming to an end shortly, North Carolina needs an ACC win when it faces off against Notre Dame on Thursday.

