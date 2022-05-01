How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse in Men's College Lacrosse

No. 6 Notre Dame heads to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse.

The Orange attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they wrap up a difficult regular season on Senior Day at the Carrier Dome against No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday.

The Irish have won four-straight games to climb up nine spots in the rankings with a 12-5 victory over No. 19 North Carolina in their last contest. As for Syracuse, the Orange’s losing streak was extended to five games by No. 5 Virginia in a 21-15 win for the Cavaliers.

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Notre Dame at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their crucial victory over ACC foe North Carolina, the Irish defense was superb, holding the Tar Heel attack to just five goals, with Arden Cohen shutting down one of the nation’s top attackers in Chris Gray. Gray only had three points, his lowest output of the season.

The Notre Dame attack was led by Eric Dobson’s four-goal performance while Jake Taylor also added a hat trick and Pat Kavanagh continued a strong season with four points.

Syracuse looks to end one of its worst seasons in recent memory with a win against Notre Dame on Sunday.

