Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Notre Dame heads to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse.

The Orange attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they wrap up a difficult regular season on Senior Day at the Carrier Dome against No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday.

The Irish have won four-straight games to climb up nine spots in the rankings with a 12-5 victory over No. 19 North Carolina in their last contest. As for Syracuse, the Orange’s losing streak was extended to five games by No. 5 Virginia in a 21-15 win for the Cavaliers.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse Today

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Notre Dame at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their crucial victory over ACC foe North Carolina, the Irish defense was superb, holding the Tar Heel attack to just five goals, with Arden Cohen shutting down one of the nation’s top attackers in Chris Gray. Gray only had three points, his lowest output of the season.

The Notre Dame attack was led by Eric Dobson’s four-goal performance while Jake Taylor also added a hat trick and Pat Kavanagh continued a strong season with four points.

Syracuse looks to end one of its worst seasons in recent memory with a win against Notre Dame on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Notre Dame at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida in College Baseball

By Ben Macalusojust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Florida at LSU in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Columbia at Penn in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
CUSE LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs Arsenal

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
OGC Nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Bordeaux vs OGC Nice

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy