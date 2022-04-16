Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at John's Hopkins in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State goes for its second win in a row when it travels to John's Hopkins on Saturday night

Penn State snapped its five-match losing streak last Friday when it beat Michigan 9-8 in overtime. The Nittany Lions blew a five-goal lead but recovered to get the extra period goal and the win.

How to Watch Penn State at John's Hopkins in Men's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Penn State at John's Hopkins match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was just the third of the year for the Nittany Lions as they are just 3-8. They have played much better than the record shows, though, as five of their losses have come by two or fewer goals.

Penn State was finally able to win a close one against Michigan and they hope it can carry over to their match with John's Hopkins on Saturday.

The Blue Jays come into the match losers of two straight. They dropped a 12-7 decision to Rutgers two weeks ago and then lost 12-10 to Ohio State last Saturday.

They have now lost four of their last five and have fallen to just 7-5 on the year and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

It has been a tough year for both of these teams, but Saturday they will look to get a big win before wrapping up their regular season next week.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Penn State at John's Hopkins in Men's College Lacrosse

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
