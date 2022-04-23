Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State heads to Rutgers on Friday night to take on the Scarlet Knights in its last regular season game

Penn State wraps up its regular season on Friday looking to pick up a big upset of rival Rutgers.

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions come into the match off a 13-10 loss to John's Hopkins last Saturday. The loss kept them from winning their second straight game after they beat Michigan 9-8 in overtime two weeks ago.

Penn State is now just 3-9 on the year and is looking to finish off its season with a big win against a very good Scarlet Knights team.

Rutgers, though, is looking to send its seniors off with a win and finish the season 12-2.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 13-12 win against Michigan last Saturday. Rutgers had to survive a furious rally in the fourth quarter by the Wolverines to get the win.

The victory got the Scarlet Knights back in the win column after they lost to No. 1 Maryland 17-9 two weeks ago.

Rutgers is now 11-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are getting ready for the Big Tournament next week and are trying to finish off the regular season on a high note.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

USA vs. Grenada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18135454
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18135971
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18135172
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Phillies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) scrambles with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Virginia Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Penn State Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pacific at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy