Penn State wraps up its regular season on Friday looking to pick up a big upset of rival Rutgers.

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Nittany Lions come into the match off a 13-10 loss to John's Hopkins last Saturday. The loss kept them from winning their second straight game after they beat Michigan 9-8 in overtime two weeks ago.

Penn State is now just 3-9 on the year and is looking to finish off its season with a big win against a very good Scarlet Knights team.

Rutgers, though, is looking to send its seniors off with a win and finish the season 12-2.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 13-12 win against Michigan last Saturday. Rutgers had to survive a furious rally in the fourth quarter by the Wolverines to get the win.

The victory got the Scarlet Knights back in the win column after they lost to No. 1 Maryland 17-9 two weeks ago.

Rutgers is now 11-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are getting ready for the Big Tournament next week and are trying to finish off the regular season on a high note.

