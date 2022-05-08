How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale in Men's College Lacrosse

Yale and Penn play for the second-straight time in the Ivy League title game.

After both teams pulled off upsets in the semifinals, No. 4 seed Pennsylvania and the third-seeded Yale Bulldogs meet in the Ivy League Tournament Championship Game on Sunday in Providence.

The Bulldogs reached their sixth-straight Ivy League title game with a win over Cornell, while the Quakers upset the tournament’s top seed and hosts by defeating Brown in Friday night’s semifinals.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale Today

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

In their win over the Big Red, No. 5 Yale held off two late surges by Cornell for a 14-11 victory. Yale’s Leo Johnson led the way with a five-point performance on two goals and three assists.

As for the Quakers, No. 13 Penn stunned the tournament’s hosts to reach its second-straight Ivy League Tournament Championship Game with a 14-9 win over Brown. The Quakers used a 5-0 first quarter to set the tone, leading the semifinal matchup wire to wire.

With the Ivy League taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yale and Penn met in the last Ivy League Tournament title game in 2019, with the Quakers defeating the Bulldogs for the championship crown.

Yale will look to get revenge on Penn when they square off again in the Ivy League Tournament final on Sunday.

