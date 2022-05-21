Skip to main content

How to Watch Princeton vs Yale in Men’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Ivy League rivals square off in the quarterfinals on Saturday as Princeton faces Yale.

In an Ivy League matchup dominated by the Bulldogs over the last six seasons, No. 4 seed Yale will take on No. 5 seed Princeton in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals at Hofstra on Saturday.

During the regular season, Yale won its sixth-straight game against Princeton by narrowly escaping with a 14-12 victory in New Haven. The game went back-and-forth until Yale junior Matt Brandeau had the final answers, finishing the contest with an eight-point game.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Yale Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Princeton vs. Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Yale survived a thriller against Saint Joseph’s to advance to the quarterfinals by a final score of 18-16. The Bulldogs erased a three-goal second-quarter deficit and saw ten different Bulldogs score goals to pull ahead for the win.

As for Princeton, the Tigers defense smothered Boston University in a 12-5 victory over BU to reach Saturday’s quarterfinals. The five goals allowed were the second-fewest Princeton has allowed in 45 NCAA tournament games, while Chris Brown tied the program record with five assists to lead the Tigers offense.

Two Ivy League rivals will now face off at Hofstra on Saturday with a trip to the final four on the line.

