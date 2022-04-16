Skip to main content

How to Watch Quinnipiac at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Virginia looks for a bounce-back win against Quinnipiac.

After falling to No. 14 Duke in a surprising result, No. 6 Virginia (8-3) will play its second game in three days when the Cavaliers host Quinnipiac (2-7) in Charlottesville on Saturday night.

How to Watch Quinnipiac at Virginia Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Quinnipiac at Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite out-shooting the Blue Devils (49-40) and winning 17 of the game’s 29 face-offs, Virginia fell to Duke by a final score of 17-8 in their first conference loss of the season. Blue Devils starting goalie Mike Adler tied a career-high with 20 saves, holding Virginia’s offense down, in a game that the Cavaliers never led from start to finish.

Duke went on a 5-1 run in the second quarter and a 6-1 run to start the second half, with the lead ballooning to 14-5 in the fourth quarter. Matt Moore led all Virginia scorers with two goals.

As for Quinnipiac, the Bobcats snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 15-10 victory over Canisius in their last contest. The Bobcats outscored Canisius 6-0 in the third quarter, and 8-2 in the second half to pull away for the win. Dylan Donnery recorded a career-high seven points, while John DeLucia tallied four goals in the win.

Virginia and Quinnipiac will square off for the first time in program history on Saturday night.

