How to Watch Richmond vs Penn in Men’s Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 Penn hosts No. 15 Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After both teams took home their respective conference titles last weekend, the No. 3 Quakers will host the No. 15 Spiders in a first-ever matchup on Saturday at Penn Park.

Penn earned the Ivy League’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Ivy League Tournament by defeating Yale last Sunday afternoon in the title game. This is the Quakers’ 14th trip to the big dance and fourth under head coach Mike Murphy.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Pennsylvania Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

As for Richmond, the Spiders also won their league tournament by taking down top-seed Jacksonville in an upset victory by a final score of 10-9 in the title game last Saturday. The Spiders will play in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history.

In Richmond’s stunning upset over Jacksonville in the SoCon Championship, midfielder Luke Frankeny was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring a record eight goals in Richmond’s two victories. Frankeny led the way with a hat trick and the game-winning goal in the title game win over Jacksonville.

Penn will look to lean on its NCAA tournament experience in the first round against Richmond on Saturday.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Richmond vs. Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:30
PM/ET
