Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to snap a five-match losing streak on Saturday when it hosts No. 7 Rutgers in a lacrosse contest.

Michigan will play its last home match of the year on Saturday and is looking to snap a five-match losing streak.

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Rutgers at Michigan match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines won their first seven matches of the year, but have fallen into a slump and have lost five in a row.

They nearly snapped the streak last Friday but lost 9-8 in overtime to Penn State. They rallied from being down by five goals and tied the match in the fourth quarter but came up short in the extra time.

Saturday they will look to break their slump, but it won't be easy against a Rutgers team that is 10-2 on the year.

The Scarlet Knights had their four-match winning streak snapped last Sunday when they went to Maryland and lost 17-9. Rutgers gave up six goals in the first quarter to the No. 1 team and couldn't recover

Despite that loss, the Scarlet Knights have still proven to be one of the best teams in the country and Saturday they will look to ruin Michigan's senior night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Lacrosse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch South Carolina at LSU in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Miami Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State Spring Game

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Boston University at Loyola (Md.) in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011042174h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brestois in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1011237912h
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Venezia in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy