Michigan will play its last home match of the year on Saturday and is looking to snap a five-match losing streak.

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Wolverines won their first seven matches of the year, but have fallen into a slump and have lost five in a row.

They nearly snapped the streak last Friday but lost 9-8 in overtime to Penn State. They rallied from being down by five goals and tied the match in the fourth quarter but came up short in the extra time.

Saturday they will look to break their slump, but it won't be easy against a Rutgers team that is 10-2 on the year.

The Scarlet Knights had their four-match winning streak snapped last Sunday when they went to Maryland and lost 17-9. Rutgers gave up six goals in the first quarter to the No. 1 team and couldn't recover

Despite that loss, the Scarlet Knights have still proven to be one of the best teams in the country and Saturday they will look to ruin Michigan's senior night.

