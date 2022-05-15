Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, First Round: Rutgers vs. Harvard in Men’s Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Rutgers hosts No. 14 Harvard in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday in men's lacrosse.

After earning its second-straight trip to the NCAA tournament and the sixth overall seed, No. 8 Rutgers will host No. 14 Harvard in the first round of the competition at Yurcak Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Scarlet Knights reached the Big Ten conference title game with a semifinal win over Ohio State, but Rutgers fell in the championship game to No. 1 Maryland by a final score of 17-7. Despite the loss to Maryland, Rutgers’ 13 wins this season is a program record.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Harvard Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Rutgers vs. Harvard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

As for Harvard, the Crimson failed to qualify for the four-team Ivy League Tournament after dropping three of their last four conference games to end the season. Harvard most recently played in a close 17-16 loss to No. 6 Yale on April 30.

In the loss to the rival Bulldogs, Harvard lost a heartbreaker in overtime after overcoming a three-plus goal deficit on three separate occasions to push the game into overtime. The Crimson then took a penalty in the extra period, leading to the game-winner for Yale.

Rutgers and Harvard will now look to get back in the win column when they square off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rutgers vs. Harvard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
5
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
