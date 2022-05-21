How to Watch Rutgers vs Penn in Men’s College Lacrosse

Rutgers and Penn will play for the first time since 1986 in Saturday's quarterfinals.

In the first matchup between the two sides since 1986, No. 3 seed Pennsylvania will take on No. 6 seed Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals hosted by Hofstra University on Saturday.

After winning the Ivy League Tournament in an upset conference championship run, the Quakers’ heroics continued when they took down Richmond in overtime to reach the quarterfinals. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Rutgers dominated its matchup against Harvard to punch a ticket into the quarterfinals on Saturday.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Pennsylvania Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Pennsylvania narrowly escaped its first-round matchup with the Spiders by scoring in the final minute of regulation to send the game into overtime. Then, Jamie Zusi won the opening draw of overtime to set up the game-winning goal by Ben Smith in the extra period.

As for the Scarlet Knights, Rutgers easily handled No. 14 Harvard in its first-round matchup with a 19-9 victory. Rutgers is playing in the quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

The Quakers and Scarlet Knights will try to earn a trip to the final four on neutral ground on Saturday afternoon at Hofstra.

