Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn in Men’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers and Penn will play for the first time since 1986 in Saturday's quarterfinals.

In the first matchup between the two sides since 1986, No. 3 seed Pennsylvania will take on No. 6 seed Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals hosted by Hofstra University on Saturday.

After winning the Ivy League Tournament in an upset conference championship run, the Quakers’ heroics continued when they took down Richmond in overtime to reach the quarterfinals. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Rutgers dominated its matchup against Harvard to punch a ticket into the quarterfinals on Saturday.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Pennsylvania Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Rutgers vs. Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Pennsylvania narrowly escaped its first-round matchup with the Spiders by scoring in the final minute of regulation to send the game into overtime. Then, Jamie Zusi won the opening draw of overtime to set up the game-winning goal by Ben Smith in the extra period.

As for the Scarlet Knights, Rutgers easily handled No. 14 Harvard in its first-round matchup with a 19-9 victory. Rutgers is playing in the quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

The Quakers and Scarlet Knights will try to earn a trip to the final four on neutral ground on Saturday afternoon at Hofstra.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Rutgers vs. Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Soccer

Besiktas vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers vs Penn in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar10 seconds ago
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Baseball

By Phil Watson10 seconds ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Leclerc Verstappen
Formula 1

How to Watch Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
imago1012128120h
Formula 1

How to Watch Spain Grand Prix, Practice 3

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
SI Guide

After a Blowout Loss in Miami, the Heat Look to Respond in Boston

By Josh Rosenblat6 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sheldon Neuse (26) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy