Saint Joseph’s vs. Yale stream: Watch online, TV channel

After falling to Penn in the Ivy League Tournament title game, No. 6 Yale begins its quest for an NCAA championship when it hosts No. 18 Saint Joseph’s in the first round on Saturday.

The Bulldogs earned an at-large bid and the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after an 11-4 record this season. Yale has advanced to the NCAA title game in the past two NCAA tournaments, winning a national championship in 2018.

How to Watch Saint Joseph’s vs. Yale Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Yale earned a trip to the Ivy League Tournament title game for the sixth-straight season but fell to Penn in the championship game 16-9. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they ran into the Tournament MVP in Quakers goaltender Patrick Burkinshaw, who made 16 saves in the title game.

As for Saint Joseph’s, it won the Northeast Conference Championship on Saturday to earn an automatic bid. The Hawks earned their first-ever NEC Championship and NCAA Tournament bid with a 14-7 win over Hobart last Saturday in the NEC title game. Saint Joseph’s Carter Page led all scorers with five goals to lead the Hawks to the NEC championship crown.

Yale begins its quest for a third-straight NCAA Championship Game experience in its first-round matchup against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

