How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Manhattan in College Lacrosse

After advancing in Thursday’s semifinals at Leonidoff Field, top-seeded St. Bonaventure will look to complete a dominant run when it faces the No. 3 seed, Manhattan, in the MAAC championship game on Saturday in Poughkeepsie.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Manhattan Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream St. Bonaventure vs. Manhattan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

St. Bonaventure is enjoying a breakout season where it finished the regular season with an 11-3 overall record and with a conference-best 5-1 mark in MAAC play. In the semifinals, the Bonnies were led by a career-best performance from senior Jackson Rose, who scored six goals in a 12-10 victory over Siena on Thursday night.

As for the Jaspers, Manhattan pulled off an epic upset over No. 2 seed Marist with a 13-12 thrilling victory in overtime on the Foxes’ home field. Kyle Gucwa scored the game-winner 15 seconds into overtime, his second score of the day to go along with an assist. Along with Gucwa, Liam Walshe scored eight goals for the Jaspers in the win.

The Bonnies and Jaspers will meet for just the fourth time in series history in Saturday’s final, with the Bonnies claiming a 15-9 victory over Manhattan earlier this season.

