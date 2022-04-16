Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 North Carolina looks to end a two-game losing streak on Saturday when it faces Syracuse.

After a heartbreaking loss in overtime to No. 4 Cornell, Syracuse (4-7) travels to Chapel Hill to take on No. 15 North Carolina in an ACC showdown at Dorrance Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Orange took it to No. 4 Cornell in Monday night’s matchup by building as much as a six-goal lead in the first half. However, the game turned into a back-and-forth battle in the fourth quarter, with the Big Red scoring the equalizer with 24 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Cornell’s Hugh Kelleher scored the overtime game-winner to earn a 16-15 victory.

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Syracuse at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite playing close games in back-to-back contests, Syracuse has lost three in a row and now faces a Tar Heels team that beat the Orange in consecutive matchups.

North Carolina is also on a losing streak of its own, having lost two-straight games to No. 15 Duke and most recently at No. 7 Virginia. In their loss to the Cavaliers, the Tar Heels offense struggled to break down Virginia’s defense in a 11-4 loss.

Syracuse and North Carolina will try to end their losing streaks in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Syracuse at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
