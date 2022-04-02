Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 18 Syracuse takes on No. 15 Notre Dame in South Bend.

Fresh off a big win over No. 16 Duke, No. 18 Syracuse (4-4) looks to extend its winning streak to three games when it takes on No. 15 Notre Dame (2-4) on Saturday in South Bend.

The Orange used runs in the first and fourth quarter to hold off the Blue Devils in their last game action by a score of 14-10. Leading the way for Syracuse was a seven-point performance by Tucker Dordevic, which included five goals for the junior midfielder.

How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Syracuse at Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for the Irish, they fell 12-8 to No. 3 Virginia in their ACC opener at Klockner Stadium last Saturday afternoon. Eric Dobson and Pat Kavanagh scored two goals each to lead the Irish attack, but Virginia opened up a 6-1 lead in the first half and never looked back.

Despite a 2-4 record this season, Notre Dame is holding steady in the top 25 polls due to tight battles against ranked opponents, with its last five contests coming against ranked teams.

Syracuse will now look to build off its upset victory over Duke as Notre Dame tries to bounce back from a loss to Virginia when the two sides meet on Saturday.

