How to Watch Vermont vs UMBC in Men's College Lacrosse

After dominating in its semifinal victory on Thursday night, top-seeded Vermont will host the American East Tournament Championship Game for the first time in program history when the Catamounts face UMBC on Saturday afternoon.

Vermont enters its fourth-straight American East title game as winners of eight games in a row. In their 17-7 victory over Albany, the Catamounts were led by a game-high eight points from Thomas McConvey on seven goals and an assist, while Brock Haley added a hat trick.

How to Watch Vermont vs. UMBC Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

As for UMBC, the third-seeded Retrievers will play their eighth title game after taking down No. 2 Binghamton by a final score of 7-6 to advance to the championship game. UMBC’s Brian Tregoning and Taylor Bohanan led the Retrievers' offense with two goals apiece, while sophomore goalkeeper Jayson Tingue made nine saves in his first-ever start.

The reigning American East champs won the regular-season meeting between these two teams at Virtue Field by a final score of 12-3, with Sunday’s meeting marking the 20th all-time matchup between the two rivals.

