How to Watch Virginia at Richmond in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 Virginia looks for its eighth win of the season at Richmond.

After a bounce-back win over No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 3 Virginia (7-1) heads to Robins Stadium to take on Richmond (5-3) on Saturday, with the Spiders riding a two-game win streak.

How to Watch Virginia at Richmond Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Virginia at Richmond on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following a disappointing 23-12 loss to No. 1 Maryland two contests ago, Virginia found its way back in the win column with a 12-8 victory over the Irish last Saturday. The Cavs scored six of the game’s first seven goals, with Connor Shellenberger leading all players with five points. Goaltender Matthew Nunes also made 14 saves on 47 shots by Notre Dame.

After falling in back-to-back games to ranked opponents, Richmond knocked off UMBC (14-9) and Hampton (20-5) in its last two games to get above .500. The Spiders opened conference play with a victory over Hampton, marking the seventh-straight season they’ve won their conference opener. Twelve different Spiders scored in the win, including a four-goal game for junior Dalton Young.

Richmond is looking for its first-ever win against Virginia in program history. The Cavaliers are 7-0 all-time in the series history, including an 18-10 victory last season.

