Virginia vs. Brown stream: Watch online, TV channel

After a disappointing regular season by its lofty standards, two-time defending champion Virginia will open the NCAA Tournament on the road against No. 8 Brown on Saturday night.

Virginia enters the NCAA Tournament unseeded on an at-large bid and will look to become the first program since the 1996-1998 Princeton Tigers to win three-straight national championships.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Brown Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Cavaliers ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, finding their game late in the season with a statement win on the road against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.

Despite losing in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament as the top seed, Brown enters as the NCAA Tournament’s No. 8 seed. The Bears fell to the eventual Ivy League champs in a 14-9 loss to Penn in the semifinals last Friday. The Quakers built a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter, and it was too much to overcome for the tournament’s hosts in Providence.

Brown and Virginia will meet for the first time since the 2020 season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

