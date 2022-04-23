Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. Syracuse in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Virginia heads to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse.

In a matchup between two of the most decorated teams in college lacrosse, No. 5 Virginia travels to the Carrier Dome to take on a struggling Syracuse team on Saturday afternoon.

With Virginia taking the season's first matchup by a final score of 20-11, the Cavaliers and Orange are nearly dead-even in their series history, with Syracuse narrowly holding a 20-19 advantage over Virginia. The Cavaliers built an 8-1 lead in the ACC opening matchup earlier this season and never looked back in their win over the Orange back in February.

How to Watch Virginia at Syracuse Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Virginia at Syracuse on fuboTV:

The Cavaliers recently used a balanced offensive attack to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Duke with a 21-9 victory over Quinnipiac. Ten Cavs scored goals in the win, with Xander Dickson scoring a game-high five goals and Connor Shellenberger adding a hat trick.

As for Syracuse, it has been a down year for the Orange, who have lost four games in a row, including three-straight losses by two goals or less. In their last game action, Syracuse's five-goal comeback came up short when it fell to No. 15 North Carolina by a final score of 14-13.

The Orange will now look to play spoiler when they host Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Virginia at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

