How to Watch Yale at Brown in Men's College Lacrosse

In the latest installment of an Ivy League rivalry, No. 4 Yale (7-2) tries to extend its four-game winning streak on the road against No. 17 Brown (6-4) in Providence on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs have won four in a row this season and four-straight contests over the Bears dating back to the 2017 season. Saturday’s matchup is the first time these two conference foes will meet since the 2019 season.

How to Watch Yale at Brown Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Most recently, Yale improved to 3-1 in conference play with a 23-6 blowout victory over Dartmouth this past weekend. 16 different Bulldogs scored in the game, as Yale put up at least 22 goals for the second consecutive game. The 23 goals were a season-high for the Bulldogs and the most they’ve scored in a game since the 2019 season. Matt Brandau and Thomas Bragg each had hat tricks for Yale in the victory.

As for Brown, it pulled off an upset against No. 8 Penn in its last outing, taking down the Quakers by a final score of 12-10 last Saturday.

Yale and Brown will square off for the 14th time in the series history on Saturday afternoon.

