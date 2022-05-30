Skip to main content

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Championship: Day 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third day of the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Championship will crown champions in all six divisions today.

The 2022 Collegiate Rugby Championship enters day three, after starting on May 10 with 110 teams looking to be crowned as the best team in college rugby. The tournament started with 32 men’s premier teams and 16 women's premier teams, along with eight more Division I men's teams, 11 Division I women’s teams, 16 Division II men’s teams and 28 men’s small college teams.

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Championship: Day 3 today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Collegiate Rugby Championship: Day 3 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 2022 Collegiate Rugby Championship has entered day three of the championship tournament that started with 110 teams with champions being crowned:

The day already started with the men’s small college semifinals with Babson College and New Mexico Tech advancing to face off for the championship.

In the men’s Division II semifinals Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Lander University both advanced to the finals with several other divisions either setting up their fifth-place games and lower levels of the main divisions setting up their finals.

The men’s premier national cup semifinals are on the schedule early in the afternoon with Dartmouth College taking on Iona College and Kutztown University facing Lindenwood University to pair up the championship for later today.

In the men’s premier championship plate, Iowa State University takes on the University of Notre Dame with the U.S. Military Academy (Army) taking on Notre Dame College to set up those finals.

There are 23 total matches on the schedule still to be played today with a full slate of championships in the six divisions between the men’s and women’s collegiate rugby teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

