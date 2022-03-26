How to Watch St. Mary's at California in College Rugby

In the final contest of the regular season, undefeated California (24-0) will host rival St. Mary’s at Witter Rugby Field on Saturday in Berkeley, California.

How to Watch the St. Mary's at California in College Rugby Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

In their last game action, the Bears scored ten tries to defeat Utah 68-0 last Friday night. The Bears’ ten tries came from nine different players, with Charlie Walsh scoring their first try in the third minute, while Evan Weigold scored two tries both in the second half.

Last season, the Gaels got the better of the Bears in a 32-14 win, with two tries in the first half. Then, the two sides went back and forth in the second half, before St. Mary’s began to break the game open with a PK and a try in the 55th and 58th minute. The Gaels outscored the Bears two tries to one once again in the second half, with several missed opportunities for Cal in the game.

The Golden Bears will now look to finish the season a perfect 25-0 and get some revenge on St. Mary’s when they host the Gaels on Saturday afternoon.

