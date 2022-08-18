Sacramento State at Stanford: Stream Women's College Soccer Live, TV

The Sacramento State Hornets travel to face the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday for their season opener.

The Sacramento State Hornets take the short trip south on Thursday to open their season against the Stanford Cardinal. The Hornets open the season looking to pull off a big upset against the No. 21 ranked team in the country.

Stanford, though, will be looking to fend off the upset attempt before playing an exhibition match against the Chinese National team on Sunday. Both teams are hoping for a good night to open up their season and get a big victory.

How to Watch Women's College Soccer: Sacramento State at Stanford Today:

Match Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live Stream Women's College Soccer: Sacramento State at Stanford on fuboTV:

Sacramento State is coming off a season in which it went 5-12-2. It was a tough season for the Hornets, but one it is looking to put in the past and improve on this year. They have had good seasons in the recently and are looking to get back to that level this year.

Stanford, on the other hand, is just three years removed from going 24-1 and winning a national championship over North Carolina. The Cardinal faltered during the COVID shortened season, but went 13-6-1 last year. Its season was ended by Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA tournament though.

