Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento State at Stanford: Stream Women's College Soccer Live, TV Channel

The Sacramento State Hornets travel to face the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday for their season opener.

The Sacramento State Hornets take the short trip south on Thursday to open their season against the Stanford Cardinal. The Hornets open the season looking to pull off a big upset against the No. 21 ranked team in the country. 

Stanford, though, will be looking to fend off the upset attempt before playing an exhibition match against the Chinese National team on Sunday. Both teams are hoping for a good night to open up their season and get a big victory.

How to Watch Women's College Soccer: Sacramento State at Stanford Today:

Match Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live Stream Women's College Soccer: Sacramento State at Stanford on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Sacramento State is coming off a season in which it went 5-12-2. It was a tough season for the Hornets, but one it is looking to put in the past and improve on this year. They have had good seasons in the recently and are looking to get back to that level this year.

Stanford, on the other hand, is just three years removed from going 24-1 and winning a national championship over North Carolina. The Cardinal faltered during the COVID shortened season, but went 13-6-1 last year. Its season was ended by Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA tournament though.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Women's College Soccer: Sacramento State at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stanford Womens Soccer
College Soccer

Sacramento State at Stanford: Stream Women's College Soccer Live, TV

By Adam Childs
USATSI_17309086
Soccer

How to Watch South Dakota State at Arizona State, Women Soccer

By Adam Childs
USATSI_4883472
College Soccer

How to Watch Fresno State at Washington: Stream Women's College Soccer Live

By Christine Brown
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago1013905249h
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona: Stream Women's French Cup

By Rafael Urbina
Aug 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The ball skips past Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) resulting in a two run double for Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (not pictured) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The ball skips past Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) resulting in a two run double for Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (not pictured) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago0020122548h
Golf

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round: Stream Golf Live

By Kristofer Habbas