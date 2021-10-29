How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Cal at Washington in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington looks to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it hosts Cal on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Cal heads to Washington Thursday looking for its second win in a row after upsetting UCLA on Thursday 2-1. It was just the Golden Bears third win of the year and their biggest one so far.

    How to Watch Cal at Washington in College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream Cal at Washington in College Soccer on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday Cal gets a shot at an even bigger upset when it takes on a Washington team that has been one of the best in the country this year.

    The Huskies have been ranked No. 1 for a good part of the year as they started a perfect 12-0. Friday night, though, they were dealt their first loss when Oregon State used a late penalty to send them home with a 3-2 defeat.

    The Huskies had given up just five goals all year before their match with the Beavers and had rarely been tested. The loss wasn't a huge shock, as Oregon State had been playing great, but the fact that they gave up three goals was.

    Cal will look to catch the Huskies with a bit of a hangover from the loss and pull off the biggest upset of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Cal at Washington in College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
