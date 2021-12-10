Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson and Notre Dame meet up Friday night in the semifinals of the Men's College Cup.
    Author:

    Clemson and Notre Dame find themselves one game away from making the College Cup Finals when they meet Friday night.

    How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Clemson at Notre Dame match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Clemson got to the semifinals by beating Denver 1-0, No. 9 Kentucky 2-1 and then top-seeded Oregon State in penalty kicks.

    The Tigers scored the game-tying goal with just six minutes remaining and then, after a scoreless overtime period, beat the Beavers in penalty kicks.

    The win sends Clemson to its ninth College Cup where the team will take on ACC foe Notre Dame.

    The Fighting Irish will be taking on their third straight ACC opponent, as they beat Wake Forest in the third round 2-0 and then beat Pitt in the quarterfinals in penalty kicks.

    The huge win against Pitt sends Notre Dame to its second College Cup in the last nine seasons.

    The Fighting Irish beat Clemson 2-0 earlier in the year and Thursday will look to do it again to earn a berth into the College Cup finals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Clemson vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    college soccer
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    montana-grizzlies
    SI Guide

    FCS Playoffs Continue With Montana at James Madison

    1 hour ago
    rc lens
    Soccer

    FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 hours ago
    women college hockey
    Women's College Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey

    3 hours ago
    watford
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Watford

    3 hours ago
    nantes
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Nantes vs. RC Lens

    3 hours ago
    genoa
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs. Sampdoria in Canada

    3 hours ago
    qatar
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy