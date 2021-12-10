How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer

Clemson and Notre Dame meet up Friday night in the semifinals of the Men's College Cup.

How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Clemson got to the semifinals by beating Denver 1-0, No. 9 Kentucky 2-1 and then top-seeded Oregon State in penalty kicks.

The Tigers scored the game-tying goal with just six minutes remaining and then, after a scoreless overtime period, beat the Beavers in penalty kicks.

The win sends Clemson to its ninth College Cup where the team will take on ACC foe Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will be taking on their third straight ACC opponent, as they beat Wake Forest in the third round 2-0 and then beat Pitt in the quarterfinals in penalty kicks.

The huge win against Pitt sends Notre Dame to its second College Cup in the last nine seasons.

The Fighting Irish beat Clemson 2-0 earlier in the year and Thursday will look to do it again to earn a berth into the College Cup finals.

