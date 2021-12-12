How to Watch Clemson vs. Washington in Men's College Cup Final

Clemson and Washington face in the College Cup Final on Sunday afternoon looking to win a national title in men's college soccer.

Washington made program history on Friday night as it beat Georgetown 2-1 to make its first-ever College Cup final. The Huskies scored two second-half goals and held off a Georgetown rally to pick up the win and a berth into the championship game.

How to Watch Clemson vs Washington in the Men's College Cup Today:

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Clemson vs Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Awaiting the Huskies is a Clemson team that beat ACC rival Notre Dame in penalty kicks in the semifinal.

The Tigers avenged two earlier season losses to the Irish and won the match that meant the most this year.

The win for Clemson was its second straight in penalty kicks. The Tigers won their first two tournament games by just a single goal as they have been barely getting by, but have been able to win each one on their way to the College Cup final.

Washington will look to end Clemson's run and win its first-ever College Cup. The Huskies have lost just one match all year long but failed to win the Pac-12 as Oregon State won the conference.

Despite not winning the Pac-12, the Huskies have put themselves in a position to take home a national title after beating Portland, Indiana, Saint Louis and Georgetown.

Sunday they will look to finish the job and beat a tough Clemson team in the finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.