    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night, Gonzaga will hit the road to take on San Francisco in an intriguing college soccer matchup.
    The 2021 college soccer season is winding down, and teams are working hard to pick up wins in their final games. 

    On Saturday, there are quite a few good college soccer games to keep an eye on. One of those games will be between Gonzaga and San Francisco in a late-night battle.

    How to Watch Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Stadium 1

    Live Stream Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bulldogs have split even at 6-6. They only have five games left in the season and need to pick up at least three or four wins. Getting a big road win over the Dons would be a nice step in the right direction.

    On the other side of the pitch, the Dons have gone 2-7-1 this season. Needless to say, they have not put together the kind of campaign they were hoping to have. San Francisco has just six games left to turn its season around and end on a high note.

    Looking at this matchup, the Bulldogs should be the heavy favorite. With the Dons hungry for a win, this could be an intriguing matchup to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

