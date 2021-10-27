How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Brown

Holy Cross goes on the road for a non-conference meeting with Brown on Wednesday. Brown has won 10 of the 11 meetings.

Brown (3-8-1) isn't having the best season on the pitch, but it has a chance to get a big non-conference win on Wednesday when Holy Cross (8-5-2) heads to Rhode Island to face the Bears.

How to Watch Holy Cross at Brown in College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Holy Cross at Brown match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brown is coming off of a 4-0 loss to No. 24 Cornell. The team has lost or drawn four matches in a row, with the last win coming 1-0 against Columbia on Oct. 2.

The Bears average 1.42 goals per game, while allowing 2.42. Derek Waleffe leads the team with seven goals, while Will Crain and Paul Elliott share the team lead in assists with three each.

Holy Cross has lost its last two games, which followed a two-game winning streak.

On the year, the Crusaders are averaging 1.6 goals per game, while allowing 1.4. Evan Jones leads the team in goals with seven, while also ranking second on the team in assists with six. Max Krause has one more assist than Jones.

Brown has won 10 of the 11 meetings between these teams, but Holy Cross won 1-0 the last time they faced off.

Regional restrictions may apply.