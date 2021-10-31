No. 22 Indiana looks to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Sunday when the Hoosiers visit No. 7 Maryland in NCAA men's soccer.

The Indiana men's soccer team has turned its season around after starting the year 5-3-1. The No. 22 Hoosiers have rolled off seven straight wins and are tied for first place in the Big Ten with Penn State entering Sunday's match against No. 7 Maryland.

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Indiana at Maryland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoosiers are now in a position to clinch at least a tie of the regular-season crown with a win at Maryland on Sunday.

With a win, the Hoosiers will not only clinch the share of the title but would also clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament based on their head-to-head win over Penn State.

While Indiana could clinch a share of first place with a win, they could also fall all the way to third place if they lose and Penn State wins their final match.

The Terrapins would put themselves in position to win the Big Ten regular-season championship with a win.

The Terrapins blew a golden opportunity to win the Big Ten when they lost a 2–0 lead to Penn State on Tuesday. They would drop the match 3–2 and it moved them into a second-place tie with Michigan, two points back of the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers.

Regional restrictions may apply.