Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 22 Indiana looks to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Sunday when the Hoosiers visit No. 7 Maryland in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Indiana men's soccer team has turned its season around after starting the year 5-3-1. The No. 22 Hoosiers have rolled off seven straight wins and are tied for first place in the Big Ten with Penn State entering Sunday's match against No. 7 Maryland.

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Indiana at Maryland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hoosiers are now in a position to clinch at least a tie of the regular-season crown with a win at Maryland on Sunday.

    With a win, the Hoosiers will not only clinch the share of the title but would also clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament based on their head-to-head win over Penn State.

    While Indiana could clinch a share of first place with a win, they could also fall all the way to third place if they lose and Penn State wins their final match.

    The Terrapins would put themselves in position to win the Big Ten regular-season championship with a win.

    The Terrapins blew a golden opportunity to win the Big Ten when they lost a 2–0 lead to Penn State on Tuesday. They would drop the match 3–2 and it moved them into a second-place tie with Michigan, two points back of the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10779542
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid in Basketball

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023568
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Lions

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023448
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Texans

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023456
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Bears

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17020672
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Colts

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_16384601
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_15419545
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_16983833
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Bills

    39 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

    39 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy