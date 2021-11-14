Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indiana and Penn State battle for the Big Ten tournament title on Sunday in Happy Valley.
    Indiana is back in the familiar spot: the Big Ten Championship game. The Hoosiers have been to 20 of the 31 title games and won 15 of them, including the last three. Last year they beat Penn State 3-2 in penalty kicks.

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Indiana at Penn State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana returns to the title game after beating Rutgers 1-0 in the quarterfinals and then slipping by Northwestern 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday. It has been a good tournament for the Hoosiers after they lost their last regular season match to Maryland that kept them from winning the regular season title.

    Sunday they will look to win their 16th title and keep the Nittany Lions from winning their fourth title.

    Penn State comes in winners of four straight, which helped them sneak in and steal the regular season title from the Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions won their last two regular season matches, before beating Michigan State and Michigan by identical 2-0 scores to get to the championship match.

    They will look to avenge and earlier 1-0 loss to the Hoosiers and take home the Big Ten tournament title.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Indiana at Penn State in College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

