How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in Men's College Soccer

Louisville looks for its second win in a row when it travels to Clemson for their regular-season finale in college soccer.

First place in the Coastal Division is on the line when Louisville travels to Clemson in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Cardinals currently lead the Tigers by three points in the standings, and Friday night's game will decide the division champ.

How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Cardinals are 5-2 in the ACC this year after winning their last two games against North Carolina and NC State. The two-match conference winning streak came on the heels of them dropping two straight to Duke and Virginia Tech.

Louisville just needs a tie to secure the division title, but a win would guarantee the team the most points in the whole ACC.

Clemson will look to keep the Cardinals from doing that and in turn tie them for first place in the Coastal Division.

If the Tigers can upset the Cardinals, they will share the division title with them but will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with them for seeding in the conference tournament.

The Tigers are just 1-2 in their last three ACC matches and will need to pick up their game if they want to beat the Cardinals on Friday night.

