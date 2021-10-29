Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville looks for its second win in a row when it travels to Clemson for their regular-season finale in college soccer.
    First place in the Coastal Division is on the line when Louisville travels to Clemson in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Cardinals currently lead the Tigers by three points in the standings, and Friday night's game will decide the division champ.

    How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Louisville at Clemson match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinals are 5-2 in the ACC this year after winning their last two games against North Carolina and NC State. The two-match conference winning streak came on the heels of them dropping two straight to Duke and Virginia Tech.

    Louisville just needs a tie to secure the division title, but a win would guarantee the team the most points in the whole ACC.

    Clemson will look to keep the Cardinals from doing that and in turn tie them for first place in the Coastal Division.

    If the Tigers can upset the Cardinals, they will share the division title with them but will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with them for seeding in the conference tournament.

    The Tigers are just 1-2 in their last three ACC matches and will need to pick up their game if they want to beat the Cardinals on Friday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Louisville at Clemson in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17028095
