    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 7 Maryland looks for its fifth straight win in NCAA men's soccer as the Terps travel to Penn State on Tuesday for a Big Ten showdown.
    The No. 7 Maryland men's soccer team is tied with Michigan for second place in the Big Ten and sits just two points back of conference leader Indiana. The Terrapins will look to stay in the hunt for the conference title with a win Tuesday at Penn State.

    How to Watch Maryland at Penn State:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Maryland at Penn State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Terrapins have control over their fate in the race for the regular-season championship in the Big Ten. After Tuesday's match against the Nittany Lions, they end the year with a match at home against the Hoosiers. If they win both of those two matches, they will clinch the conference title.

    The Nittany Lions enter Tuesday's match losers of their last three contests. They were in prime position to win the Big Ten just two weeks ago but consecutive losses to Indiana and Ohio State have dropped them to third place.

    Penn State still has a slim shot at the title if they can beat Maryland and Wisconsin to end the season.

