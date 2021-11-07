Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State at Penn State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State plays top-seeded Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, looking to avenge an early season loss.
    Author:

    Michigan State snuck into the tournament despite losing its last two conference matches against Maryland and Northwestern. It was not the way the Spartans wanted to end the season, and it dropped them into the eighth and final seed.

    How to Watch Michigan State at Penn State in College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan State at Penn State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Spartans now must take on top-seeded Penn State in their first match of the tournament. Michigan State lost earlier in the year to the Nittany Lions when it gave up a late goal in the 1-0 defeat.

    Penn State comes in hot after it beat Maryland and Wisconsin to end the season and earn the regular season title. The Nittany Lions needed to win and get help to jump to the top spot, and that is exactly what happened.

    They are playing great soccer at the right time, and if the trend continues, they are going to be tough to stop in the tournament.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Michigan State at Penn State in College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

