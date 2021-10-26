    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan looks for its second straight win as the Wolverines wrap up their regular season at rival Ohio State on Tuesday in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Michigan men's soccer team heads to Ohio State on Tuesday for its last match of the regular season as the Wolverines look to solidify their spot near the top of the Big Ten standings.

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State:

    Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Ohio State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines are currently 4-2-1 in the conference, tied with Maryland for second place and two points behind first-place Indiana.

    With a win Tuesday, Michigan would have a chance to finish in first place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines would also need the Terrapins to lose their match Tuesday at Penn State and then win or tie in their match Sunday against Indiana.

    First, though, the Wolverines need to take care of business and beat the rival Buckeyes on the road.

    Ohio State is coming off a 2–1 upset win over Penn State. The Buckeyes will look to do the same against the Wolverines before they head on the road to Rutgers for their season finale.

    Michigan is hungry for a win and a possible Big Ten regular-season championship, but the Buckeyes would love to deny them that opportunity.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    atlanta-braves
    SI Guide

    Astros, Braves Face Off in World Series Game 1

    1 hour ago
    Golf Course
    College Golf

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13114791
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Torino

    3 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Genoa

    5 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Venezia vs. Salernitana

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17017991
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Clippers

    19 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) and center Evan Mobley (4) celebrate after the Cavaliers be a the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    20 hours ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    20 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy