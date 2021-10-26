How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Men's College Soccer

Michigan looks for its second straight win as the Wolverines wrap up their regular season at rival Ohio State on Tuesday in NCAA men's soccer.

The Michigan men's soccer team heads to Ohio State on Tuesday for its last match of the regular season as the Wolverines look to solidify their spot near the top of the Big Ten standings.

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State:

Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines are currently 4-2-1 in the conference, tied with Maryland for second place and two points behind first-place Indiana.

With a win Tuesday, Michigan would have a chance to finish in first place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines would also need the Terrapins to lose their match Tuesday at Penn State and then win or tie in their match Sunday against Indiana.

First, though, the Wolverines need to take care of business and beat the rival Buckeyes on the road.

Ohio State is coming off a 2–1 upset win over Penn State. The Buckeyes will look to do the same against the Wolverines before they head on the road to Rutgers for their season finale.

Michigan is hungry for a win and a possible Big Ten regular-season championship, but the Buckeyes would love to deny them that opportunity.

