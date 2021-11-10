Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan travels to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.
    Michigan beat Wisconsin for the second time this year on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament to advance to the semifinals. The Wolverines recovered from being down 1-0 to score two unanswered goals to take home the victory.

    Match Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Penn State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines head to Penn State looking to avenge an earlier 2-1 loss to the Nittany Lions. After a scoreless first half, the two teams alternated goals with Penn State scoring the game-winner at 68:59.

    It was a close game and one the Nittany Lions hope they can replicate on Wednesday afternoon.

    Penn State is the No. 1 seed after winning the regular-season title and is looking to take home the tournament championship also.

    The Nittany Lions have gotten hot at the right time, as they have won three straight outings. They beat Maryland and Wisconsin to end the regular season to secure the top seed and then beat Michigan State 2-0 to reach the semifinals.

    These two teams played a great match earlier this year, and this one should be just as exciting. The winner will head to the championship game against either Indiana or Northwestern on Sunday.

