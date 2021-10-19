Northwestern looks to snap its two-match losing streak Tuesday when it heads to Wisconsin to face the Badgers in NCAA men's soccer.

The Northwestern men's soccer team cannot get over the hump in the Big Ten. The Wildcats are 1–5 in conference play entering Tuesday's match against Wisconsin, and three of those losses have come by a single goal.

How to Watch Northwestern at Wisconsin in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wildcats have not been shut out yet in Big Ten play, but they have struggled to pick up wins. They did shut out Ohio State 1–0, but that victory has been an outlier instead of the norm.

They get another shot as they take on a Wisconsin team who just suffered its first loss in the Big Ten, a 1–0 loss Friday against Michigan. The defeat dropped the Badgers' conference record to 3-1-1 and allowed the Wolverines to tie them in the standings.

The loss also snapped Wisconsin's eight-match unbeaten streak. Wisconsin had not given up a goal in its previous five matches.

With three matches left in the regular season, including Tuesday's against Northwestern, Wisconsin will look to start a new streak.

