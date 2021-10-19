    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wisconsin in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern looks to snap its two-match losing streak Tuesday when it heads to Wisconsin to face the Badgers in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Northwestern men's soccer team cannot get over the hump in the Big Ten. The Wildcats are 1–5 in conference play entering Tuesday's match against Wisconsin, and three of those losses have come by a single goal.

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wisconsin in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Northwestern at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats have not been shut out yet in Big Ten play, but they have struggled to pick up wins. They did shut out Ohio State 1–0, but that victory has been an outlier instead of the norm.

    They get another shot as they take on a Wisconsin team who just suffered its first loss in the Big Ten, a 1–0 loss Friday against Michigan. The defeat dropped the Badgers' conference record to 3-1-1 and allowed the Wolverines to tie them in the standings.

    The loss also snapped Wisconsin's eight-match unbeaten streak. Wisconsin had not given up a goal in its previous five matches.

    With three matches left in the regular season, including Tuesday's against Northwestern, Wisconsin will look to start a new streak.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Northwestern at Wisconsin in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16983052
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 4: Astros at Red Sox

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16985146
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Blackhawks

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wisconsin in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Philadelphia 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    5 minutes ago
    New York Knicks Julius Randle
    NBA

    How to Watch the New York Knicks Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    11 minutes ago
    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_16926599
    NBA

    How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    21 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16972395
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Canadiens

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy