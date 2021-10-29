How to Watch Notre Dame at North Carolina in Men's College Soccer

The regular-season finale has both Notre Dame and North Carolina battling for a first-round bye in next week’s ACC Tournament in college soccer.

Notre Dame (9-4-2) can cap off a stellar 2021 campaign with a Coastal Division title after being picked to finish last in the preseason poll. Undefeated in their last seven matches, the Fighting Irish head to Chapel Hill to face a Tar Heels squad ranked 24th that features the ACC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

How to Watch Notre Dame at North Carolina in College Soccer today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Tar Heels goalkeeper Alec Smir, the most recent Defensive Player of the Week winner after posting a clean sheet in a 2-0 at Virginia Tech, will be tasked with slowing the league's highest-scoring team, as the Irish are averaging 2.6 goals per game. Smir has only yielded 14 goals in 13 starts this season.

In their last meeting, Notre Dame’s Aiden McFadden scored a golden goal in overtime, winning 1-0 to knock the Tar Heels out of the ACC Tournament. North Carolina rebounded to advance to the College Cup before being knocked out by eventual national champion Marshall by a 1-0 count.

UNC has not lost a regular-season match against the Irish since a 2-0 loss at then second-ranked Notre Dame. That year, Notre Dame entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, but the Irish failed to make it out of their regional, losing 1-0 to eventual national champion Virginia.

The first round of the ACC Championship will be played on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at campus sites before moving the semifinals and finals to Cary, N.C.