How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA in Men's College Soccer

Oregon State looks to clinch the Pac-12 title on Sunday when it travels to UCLA.

Oregon State's dream soccer season has brought it at least a share of the Pac-12 championship. Sunday the Beavers get a chance to clinch the title with a win or a tie against UCLA.

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA in College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon State at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers clinched a share of the title when they knocked off San Diego State 1-0 on Thursday. The close win kept them undefeated in the Pac-12 at 7-0-1. The lone blemish on their record is a 2-2 tie with Stanford earlier this year.

They go for the title Sunday against a UCLA team that has gone three straight matches without a win. The Bruins have struggled lately with losses to Washington and Cal and a draw against Stanford. That dropped their Pac-12 record to 3-4-1 and places them six points back of Washington for second place in the conference.

The Bruins still have a shot to make the NCAA tournament, but they could really use big wins against Oregon State and San Diego State to end the year.

The Bruins may have struggled in recent matches, but getting to play two of the better teams in the conference gives UCLA an opportunity to make an impression on the selection committee.

On Sunday, Oregon State gets a chance to win the title, but the Bruins will do whatever they can to keep the Beavers from celebrating on their field.

Regional restrictions may apply.