Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State looks to clinch the Pac-12 title on Sunday when it travels to UCLA.
    Author:

    Oregon State's dream soccer season has brought it at least a share of the Pac-12 championship. Sunday the Beavers get a chance to clinch the title with a win or a tie against UCLA.

    How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA in College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the Oregon State at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Beavers clinched a share of the title when they knocked off San Diego State 1-0 on Thursday. The close win kept them undefeated in the Pac-12 at 7-0-1. The lone blemish on their record is a 2-2 tie with Stanford earlier this year.

    They go for the title Sunday against a UCLA team that has gone three straight matches without a win. The Bruins have struggled lately with losses to Washington and Cal and a draw against Stanford. That dropped their Pac-12 record to 3-4-1 and places them six points back of Washington for second place in the conference.

    The Bruins still have a shot to make the NCAA tournament, but they could really use big wins against Oregon State and San Diego State to end the year.

    The Bruins may have struggled in recent matches, but getting to play two of the better teams in the conference gives UCLA an opportunity to make an impression on the selection committee.

    On Sunday, Oregon State gets a chance to win the title, but the Bruins will do whatever they can to keep the Beavers from celebrating on their field.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    7
    2021

    Oregon State at UCLA in College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17111541
    NHL

    How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball

    7 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Pitt in Men's College Soccer

    7 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

    7 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan State at Penn State

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Eagles

    7 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA in Men's College Soccer

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy