The top two teams in the Pac-12 will battle on Friday night when Oregon State travels to Washington.

First place in the Pac-12 is on the line Friday night, as Oregon State and Washington meet up in what should be one of the best matches of the year in the conference.

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon State at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon State comes in without a loss in the Pac-12 and just one tie. The Beavers won their first three conference matches before playing to a 2-2 draw with Stanford.

The Beavers built a 2-0 lead against the Cardinal but gave up a pair of goals three minutes apart that leveled the match. Neither team could score in the second half, as they both went home with a draw.

On Friday, Oregon State looks for its fourth Pac-12 win.

The Huskies host the Beavers with a perfect 12-0 record on the year and have looked like one of the best teams in the country. They have won by shutouts in seven of their 12 matches, including their last two wins against Cal and Gonzaga.

Teams have come close to beating the Huskies, as four of their matches have gone to overtime. But nobody has been able to break through and upset Washington.

Friday night should be a great match with the winner going home in sole possession of first place in the Pac 12.

Regional restrictions may apply.