How to Watch Pacific vs. Portland in Men's College Soccer

    • October 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pacific at Portland in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Portland goes for its fourth win in a row when it hosts Pacific on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Pacific men's soccer team has played well in the WCC this year, but it is still in third place in the conference, two points back of Portland and three back of first-place Santa Clara. Pacific will face Portland on Saturday looking to move up the standings.

    How to Watch Pacific at Portland in College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Pacific at Portland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers upset No. 9 Loyola Marymount to start conference play and then tied Santa Clara. Pacific did drop a match to Saint Mary's, but bounced back with a big 5–1 win against San Francisco on Wednesday.

    The Tigers head to Portland looking to jump ahead of the Pilots in the conference standings.

    Portland has other ideas. The Pilots have been playing well and are looking for their fourth straight win. Since a conference-opening loss to Santa Clara, the Pilots have reeled off three straight wins, including a 1–0 overtime win against Loyola Marymount.

    These two schools look very even and come into Saturday fighting for second place in the WCC.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
